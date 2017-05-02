Lamido Arraigned In Magistrate Court Over Inciting Comment; Ex-jigawa Governor Remanded In Prison

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, (THEWILL) – The Police on Tuesday arraigned a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, at a the Jigawa State Magistrate Court in Dutse over alleged inciting comments.

The Chief Magistrate, Usman Lamin ruled that Lamido is to be in the Dutse prison until May 4 when the application for his bail will be decided.

The magistrate said he needed time to decide on the application for bail and another on the police's First Investigation Report, FIR, brought as evidence in the case.

Lamido is being prosecuted by Ikenna Ekpunobi who obtained a fiat by the Jigawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sani Gabbas.

The former governor had been in the custody of the Kano state police command since his arrest on Sunday.

His arrest followed a petition by the Jigawa state government alleging that he was inciting citizens of the state to disrupt the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Lamido has not personally reacted to the allegation. His houses in Kano and Jigawa were also searched by policemen on Sunday.