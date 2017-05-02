Police Refusal To Compromise Reason For Gov. Wike’s Blackmail Against IGP – Rivers APC

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, is utterly dismayed at the serial show of shame and disgrace Gov. Nyesom Wike is bringing upon the good people of Rivers State especially in recent times.

As soon as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, announced the discovery of $43m and other currencies at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos Gov. Wike immediately addressed the media laying claim to the money. In doing so, he issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to return the money to him or he would go to court. Two weeks after his bogus claim it has turned out that the governor made an empty threat as he is not in any position to carry it out for the reason that what appears like credible ownership of the said money is unraveling and it has nothing to with the Rivers State Government. More so, despite the opportunity given by a federal high court sitting Lagos for the owner of the money to come forward and claim it, Gov. Wike has made no move whatsoever in that direction. It is clear that the governor was merely amusing himself in one of his cheap circus shows.

Even before the Osborne Road saga, Gov. Wike had raised accusations that the Inspector-General of Police Mr. Idris Ibrahim planned to assassinate him, an allegation he has just repeated yesterday (Saturday).

For us in APC, Gov. Wike’s behaviour has not come to us as a surprise and the reasons are many.

Gov. Wike has a well-established philosophy that directs his politics. He believes that the most secure means of dominating the political environment in Nigeria is to effectively compromise the electoral umpire, the judiciary and security agencies. His position is anchored on his belief that every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe and religion, has a price..

Credible pieces of evidence at the disposal of Nigerians today confirm that Gov. Nyesom Wike had a stranglehold on the electoral umpire (INEC), the judiciary and security agencies until recently under the present Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim. Several INEC personnel are presently facing trial in court over alleged bribery by the governor involving N360m. Whereas his hold on INEC and the judiciary is as firm as ever, Gov. Wike has failed to compromise the IGP, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State or the SARS Commander.

We make bold to ask: why is it only under the present IGP that the Police is attempting to assassinate the governor as he claims? Why did the previous IGP not plan to assassinate Gov. Wike? Why was the State Police Commissioners under the previous IGP so helpless and often overruled by their boss in favour of Gov.Wike's interest?

The APC believes that the bitter war being unleashed on the present IGP by Gov. Wike is a desperate attempt to blackmail, coerce and subdue the IGP, the Commissioner of Police and other key officers to do the bidding of the governor in exchange for the tempting bait he always dangles which they have so far shunned. The APC commends the IGP, the State Commissioner of Police and other officers of the Force in Rivers State who have refused to go near Gov. Wike’s poisoned chalice.

APC calls on the National Security Adviser, Minister of Interior and the IGP to view the actions and utterances of Gov. Nyesom Wike beyond mere politics but as grave threat to national security and do the needful to safeguard the security of our dear fatherland from the whimsical and capricious manipulation of a governor steadily displaying unstable utterances and behaviour. Gov. Nyesom Wike's immunity only covers prosecution and not investigation.

Chris Finebone

State Publicity Secretary