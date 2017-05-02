Dss Probes Ex-amnesty Programme Chief Over Attacks On Oil Pipelines

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, (THEWILL) – The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has revealed that it is probing a former Coordinator of Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta, Dr. Kingsley Kuku, over alleged link with attacks on oil pipelines.

The DSS, in a confidential note by one of its top officials, which was made available to the media, alleged that Kuku, based intelligence report, was one of the sponsors of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA).

“It is rather disturbing that Kingsley Kuku, a fugitive, who is believed to be funding some illegal raids like the one carried out on the residence of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, is planning to assume the behind-the-scene leadership of the unified South-South arms struggle to gain relevance in the present government, aimed at avoiding possible searchlight on the atrocities committed during his tenure as Special Adviser for the Amnesty Programme,” it stated.

“Kuku, who is currently on self-exile, is also one of the sponsors of the Niger Delta Avengers and the large scale sabotage against the oil pipelines across the Niger Delta (2015 – 2017). I'm certain this is an issue that will not be swept under the carpet.”

Apart from the DSS, the former Special Adviser on Amnesty Programme is also being investigated over alleged mismanagement of N2,864,584,979 for the training of ex-militants; inclusion of many undeserving people on the beneficiary list of Amnesty Programme; circumstances surrounding how 2000 Amnesty Programme beneficiaries became stranded abroad.

Others include over-bloated training contracts without adding value to the Amnesty Programme; Huge bills on all-expense international and local trips in private jets; and Operation of an expensive office in the United Kingdom

It was also gathered that a group, Niger Delta Awareness Coalition and Ex Militants Leaders Forum, had joined issues with him on the management of the Amnesty Programme as the group alleged mismanagement of billions of Naira earmarked for the development of the Niger Delta under Kuku.

They also alleged that Niger Delta youths were shipped away to unaccredited training and educational institutions across most of the Third World.