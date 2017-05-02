If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 2 May 2017 11:19 CET

Dead man being prepared for burial grabs brother's hand in mortuary

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

There was panic on Monday at the mortuary  of Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos,  when the hand of the corpse of a  man being  prepared for burial suddenly grabbed  his living brother's hand.

The incident happened as the deceased, identified as Choji Zeng, was being dressed up by his brother, in preparation for burial.

Family members, who had participated in the washing of the corpse,  ran out in panic as they saw the dead Choji Zeng, holding tight to his younger brother Mr. Gyang Zeng.

The pandemonium attracted mortuary attendants, who came in to separate the two brothers.

The two brothers had lived together at Ungwan Juma'a Abattoir in  Jos  metropolis. Zeng, 35 years old,  died after a brief illness, relations said. He was said to have suffered from a liver disease.

Gyang Zeng confirmed the unusual incident to the News Agency of Nigeria. He said  after bathing his brother, he was dressing him with white cloth, when his corpse grabbed his hands.

He said he had to call the mortuary attendant for help. The mortuary attendant forced the dead hands off him.

Relations and neighbours  who witnessed the incident, also confirmed it to The News Agency of Nigeria.

Gyang also revealed to NAN that when the deceased held his hands,  he asked him; “Choji why did you hold my hand, you want me to join you or what”.

One of the mortuary attendants  said that it  was not the first time such a  thing will happen in the mortuary.

Mr. Benjamin Oche, a neighbour of the two brothers who also witnessed the incident told NAN that before the demise of the deceased, both brothers had a misunderstanding.

He said both of them had quarrelled over the land they inherited from their  parents.

But no foul play was being suspected in Choji Zeng's death. NAN

Computers are useless. They can only give you answers.
By: Pablo Picasso

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists