Workers Boo Ngige, Others At May Day Rally, Vips Flee

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, (THEWILL) – Nigerian workers displayed their displeasure with some government dignitaries during the workers' day rally on Monday forcing some of the Government officials to leave the event abruptly.

Trouble started after the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, sent the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Biola Bawa, to deliver his speech because he represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion.

The workers refused to listen to the permanent secretary, and continued to chant anti-government songs forcing Bawa to leave the podium.

Ngige later came forward after the official left to address the workers but he was booed as the workers were already displeased.

Next, Adams Oshiomole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), tried to pacify the workers but failed as the workers continued to chant.

Sensing trouble, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were whisked out of the Eagle Square in Abuja by therie security orderlies.

In the same vein, Ngige and Oshiomole were among the dignitaries who also left the venue abruptly as other government officials also left.

Surprisingly, after the departure of the guests, the workers continued with the programme peacefully.