Niger Healthcare: Ministry of Health Unveils NTDS Master Plan

Niger State is the only State with high presence of Health Partners all over the Federation, the secret behind this remarkable development is not far from the, political-will of the State Government, in areas of providing of counter funds on time and as required, providing conducive environments for projects implementation to mention but a few.

NTDS is an acronym of NEGLECTED TROPICAL DISEASES, these are communicable diseases linked with poverty and prevalent in areas with poor sanitation, inadequate safe water supply and substandard housing conditions. The NTDS debilitate, blind, or maim, permanently curtailing human potentials and impairing economic growth. They also impair childhood growth, intellectual development and educational outcomes thereby limiting general productivity.

The Niger State Neglected Tropic Diseases Master Plan document is an essential component for effective planning and implementation of sustainable NTD programmes. The master plan highlights gaps in the implementation of the NTDS programmes such as poor awareness, inadequate funds. It is expected that, all 25 LGAs adopt and develop their NTDS plans of action within the framework of the State strategic plan.

Speaking at the dissemination and unveiling of the Niger State Neglected Tropical Diseases Master Plan at Haske Hotel, Minna, the Niger Health Commissioner, Dr. Mustapha Jibril who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Makusidi Muhammad Muhammad disclosed that, the event is part of the effort resource mobilization for the control and elimination of targeted NTDS including ;

1. River Blindness (Onchocerciasis)

2. Lymphatic Filariaris (Elephantiasis)

3. Schistosomiasis (Bilhaziasis)

4. Soil Transmitted Helminthes (Intestinal worms)

5. Trachoma.

He spoke further revealing that, the Ministry of Health has established structures to control, eliminate and eradicate these neglected diseases in an integrated, cost-effective manner in collaboration with development partners and in line with relevant WHO resolutions and declarations and as well be using 2 strategies in controlling the disease. These strategies are ; 1. Community based strategy being used for river blindness related to eyelid infection (Trachoma) diseases in endemic communities and 2. School base strategy for Schistosomiasis (Bilhaziasis) and Soil Transmitted Helminthes (Intestinal worms) diseases among school aged children (5 - 14 years).

Reaffirming the support and commitment of the Governor Sani Bello’s led administration to NTDS control, Dr. Jibril through Dr. Makusidi said "It is my belief that, at the end of today, we will know more about the challenges facing there elimination and how we can all work together to achieve the NTDS elimination targets in Niger State" Dr. Jibril stressed. He applauded the undisputed support of partners and all stakeholders.

In his words "to our numerous partners, the UNITED CONSORTIUM (Health Program International and Mission to Help the Helpless) in particular UNICEF and others, I thank you for the enduring support and call on you to continue to collaborate with Government as we strive to eliminate NTDS for the good of Niger State and her Citizens through, ONE HEALTH SYSTEM with ONE GOAL for ONE PEOPLE". Dr. Jibril concluded.