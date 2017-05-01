Youths Invest Your Time in Profitable Ventures, Says Ngene Cheta

Christian youths have been urged to invest their precious time in profitable ventures rather than less important things in their lives, as it would be crucial to their advancement, be it socially, politically, academically, financially or otherwise, so that they will not regret their early life activities in old age.

The above advice was handed down to the youths by Sister Ngene Chetachi during the Annual Youth Day Celebration at Devine Miracle Galore Ministry, A.K.A – Restoration Church Enugu on the 30th of April 30, 2017 with the Theme: “The Youth and Yoke.”

Miss Chetachi defined youth as a state of being young or time of life when a person is young and yoke as a piece of wood that is fastened across the necks of two animals.

Reading from the book of Lamentation 3:27, which say s “It is good for a man to bear the yoke in his youth,” Miss Chetachi noted that “yoke is a limitation, challenge or hindrances that a youth pass through during his or her youthful age.”

She reeled out such things as pressure of materialism, negative stereotyping, foundational problems, 24hrs social media chats and the likes as some of the limitation or yoke that youth experience and counseled the youth to give their life to God, to pray, to study the Bible, to belong to any department or group in the church, arrange their words or ideas before they speak, live an exemplary life and to be wise in all they do.

In an interview with Mr. Chukwuemeka Nneji an elder of the church expressed happiness concerning the youth day celebration, saying that the theme was vital.

He urged the youths to embrace Jesus Christ with everything in them, to be good ambassadors of the Church and to strive to contribution meaningfully to the overall wellbeing of the Church and to the propagation of the Word of God.

In like manner, the President of the youth, Mister Ignatius Orji Okoro advised the youths to work out their salvation.

High point of the event according to a statement made available to NF-Reports include health tips presentation by Miss Okechukwu Precious, Drama Presentation, Dancing Competition, Beauty Pageant (Mister and Miss Galore), Cultural Dance, Quiz Competition, wrestling and conferment gifts to deserving contestants in the events above amongst others.

The Youth Day ended with youth thanksgiving and a closing remark from the President who thanked everyone that attended the occasion and prayed for God’s blessing on their lives.