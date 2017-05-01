Edo Govt. hails workers

As the country celebrates the International Workers Day, workers in Edo State have received the greetings of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who felicitated and appreciated their efforts towards making the state work.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor read: “The governor genuinely felicitates with the great workers of Edo State on the worthwhile celebration of the International Workers Day, also known as Labour Day. As workers, we play an indispensable role in nation and state building and without workers, an economically viable and socially stable society is not achievable”.

The governor continued that the essence of the workers’ day was to underscore the role and significance of workers in nation building, a festive tradition that workers all over the world now celebrate annually.

“On this Labour Day in Edo State, I identify fully with all workers. I assure you once more that I am committed to enhancing the welfare of workers and the great people of Edo State. To achieve this objective, we are laying with speed, the foundations for socio-economic and agripreneur revolution in Edo state, which will empower workers and Edo citizens and provide revenue for the State to implement people-oriented policies and programmes,” the governor said.