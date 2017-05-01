"My life is in danger!" Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yussuff cries out

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff has alleged a threat to his life since he has expressed his interest to run for the governorship race of Osun State.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the Lawmaker on Saturday, the head of the Constituency Relations Office of the Deputy Speaker in Osogbo, Hon. Niyi Ogunsola said Yussuff have continued to receive series of threat in the recent past, that have put his life in danger.

Ogunsola noted that the latest of the series of threat were the ones from some members of All Progressive Congress(APC) Osun caucus in the House of Representatives, including Hon. Jibola Famurewa, Hon. Mojeed Alabi, Hon. Ayo Omidiran among others.

" In the press statement made after the tributes on Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke at the plenary on the floor of the house, the said caucus members categorically said that the expression of fear of danger on the life of Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff was built on emotion.

"Also, Prince Gboyega Famodun, who is the chairman of APC in Osun sternly warned by way of threat in page 11 of the Punch Newspaper of October 31, 2016 that Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke and Hon. Lasun Yussuff should suspend their governorship ambition.He further stated in the said publication that the party will discipline both Isiaka Adeleke and Lasun Yussuff if they refused to stop their ambition.

" We consider this statement as a threat, and expression of hatred to Yussuff by Famodun, under the guise of the party, since there is no record to date of APC party meeting to decide such.

"We clearly knew that the threat was a personal purport of Prince Gboyega Famodun and not of the APC party.

" In furtherance to his threat, on February 20, 2017, Mr Famoodun again on a Radio programme said Lasun Yussuff is on his own, while the Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr Azeez Adeniji in another programme some weeks later described Lasun Yussuff as a prodical son," he said.

Ogunsola moreover alleged the Deputy Chief of Staff to governor Aregbesola, Mr Gbenga Akano to have threatened Yussuff not to attend an event, and if he appeared, "the programme would be disrupted".

He further accused he former Commissioner of Justice during Gov. Rauf Aregbesola first term, Mr Wale Afolabi for masterminding a threatening test message against Yussuff, where he was warned not to attend a function.

" The threat was reported to the Directorate of State Service(DSS) Osun State Command, who investigated the source of the threat, and found out that one Mr Abimbowo was the sender. Mr Abimbowo was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed that Mr Wale Afolabi, a former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Osun under the government of Mr Rauf Aregbesola ordered him to send the text.

" In the same vein, Dr Bashiru Ajibola, a former Commissioner on Special Duty in the government of Mr Rauf Aregbesola mobilised thugs to stop Lasun Yussuff from the construction of Eid's perimeter fence for a community, saying that he was acting on the order of the state government.

"In conclusion, the above public instances and actions are pointers to the fact that the life of Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff is in danger.

" This became important because we do not want any death to occur to anyone is such a mysterious way it had happened in the case of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, " he stressed.