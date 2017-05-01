Man remanded in Prison over theft, threat to life

A 26-year old man, Akintayo Gbenga has been remanded in Ilesa Prison Custody by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State over alleged theft and threat to the life of one Wahab Olayinka

Police prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua told the court that the accused person on the 8th of April,2017 at R S Abimbola Nigeria Ent. around Ofatedo area, stole the sum of N1,397,000 from one Wahab Olayinka.

Joshua said the accused person also damaged a side glass of Toyota Hiace valued N1,700,000 and actually threatened to kill Wahab Olayinka and one R S Abimbola if they demand for the stolen money.

He added that the offence committed by the accused person contravened sections 86, 390(8)(9), 451 and 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria. 2003.

In his plea, the accused person pleaded not t guilty of the charges levelled against him.

His counsel, Barrister Moses Atobatele prayed the court for his bail in the most liberal terms and promised the accused person would not jump bail.

However in his ruling, Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko over ruled the bail application of the counsel and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

He also advised the counsel to apply formally for the bail of the accused person and adjourned the case till May 3,2017.