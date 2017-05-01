Magu meets Kano anti-corruption’s boss in closed-door.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has met with his counterpart of the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado in Kano.

Our kano state correspondent Abubakar Haruna Galadanchi learnt that chairmen of the two anti-corruption agencies met in closed-door at the Kano zonal office of the EFCC along Hajj camp in the state metropolis.

Although both Magu and Rimingado had refused to disclose what they discussed, our correspondent gathered that the meeting might not be unconnected with the ongoing investigation of Kano emirate council by

which Kano anti-corruption agency commenced recently.

Shortly after the meeting he said that this is the right time Nigeria will fight corruption because we have a good leader that is willing to fight it. If we fail to win the war now, I don’t think we will win it in the future magu said.

He appealed to Nigerians to support EFCC by exposing corrupt Nigerians through the whistle blower avenue, but warned that public should be sure of the information they would give to the agency.

The whistle blower policy states categorically that anyone that gives genuine information, will be rewarded and if he gives wrong information he will be punished accordingly he said.

The Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, said the EFCC boss had offered him some words of encouragement regarding fight against corruption.

Muhyi magaji Rimin gado said This is not the first time we met and each time we met, he will encourage me to be just in discharging my duty. He advised me to always ensure that I operate within the ambit of laws. He also appreciates what we are doing in Kano.

He said Kano anti-corruption agency was a sister agency to the EFCC, as according to him while the EFCC was fighting corruption at the federal level, Kano anti-corruption was doing same at the state level.

He said the anti-corruption agency would soon introduce its whistle blower police where whistle blowers would be rewarded for exposing corrupt people.