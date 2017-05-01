UNIOSUN gets new Deputy Vice-Chancellors

The Senate of Osun State University, Osogbo has elected Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye and Professor Janet Olubukola Olaitan as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellors of the university.

Briefing journalists at the weekend, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Jibola Oyekunle said the election of the new DVCs which was conducted at the sitting of Senate on Thursday, 27th April, 2017 was transparent, free and fair.

Oyekunle noted that the election of the new DVCs for the university was another vista in the remarkable administrative style of the Vice-Chancellor UNIOSUN, Professor Labode Popoola who nominated the four contenders for the two positions.

For the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, the Provost of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Professor Janet Olaitan was nominated to contest against the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Esther Olufunmilayo Asekun-Olarinmoye.

For the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic, the former Provost of the College of Agriculture, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye was nominated to contest against the former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ganiyu Olatunde

The Acting Registrar of the University, Mr. Gafar Adebayo Shittu told members of Senate that the Governing Council of the university approved the four candidates nominated by the Vice-Chancellor to vie for the positions.

However, Professor Adebooye emerged unopposed as Professor Ganiyu Olatunde stepped down a day before the election and pave way for emergence of Professor Adebooye while Professor Olaitan defeated her opponent.

The Registrar disclosed that the Governing Council of the university granted the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Mallam Yusuf Ali, (SAN) the go-ahead to approve the results of the election to enable the new DVCs assume duties immediately.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Adebooye pledged his loyalty to the Vice-Chancellor and the University. He said: “I want to thank Mr. Vice-Chancellor most sincerely for the very difficult position he made me to take in the last few days on this matter. I thank the Senate for consenting to my candidature for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of this University.

“I want to humbly promise you most sincerely that I will strictly adhere to the tenet of academic integrity. I will support Mr. Vice-Chancellor with all loyalty but we shall stand up at every moment, every time to defend the autonomy of the University, the integrity of the academia and the standard of research, propelling academic culture of this University at all times. Please congratulate me only after two years when we must have ended successfully,” Professor Adebooye noted.

Similarly, in her own acceptance speech, Professor Olaitan also promised to support the Vice-Chancellor in the pursuance of peace, integrity and excellence in the University. “I want to give all glory to God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to ascend to this position.”

“I want to appreciate the Vice-Chancellor for nominating me to run for this post. I say a big ‘thank you’ to all my senior colleagues, my colleagues, Deans and Heads of Departments for supporting me.”

“This is our University and I promise to assist the Vice-Chancellor in pursuing peace, integrity and excellence that he is known for to move this University to a higher grounds,” Professor Olaitan pledged.

While congratulating the winners, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola saluted all the candidates for running a decent campaign that has ended well. He appreciated Senate members and the entire University community for supporting his insistence on due process that led to the emergence of the two Deputy Vice-Chancellors.