Police Arrest Ex-jigawa Governor, Lamido

SAN FRANCISCO Alril 30, (THEWILL) – The immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido was on Sunday morning whisked away from his Sharada Kano home by police operatives.

He was arrested and taken to the

Zone One Command of the Nigeria Police in Kano for allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of council elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru, Premium Times reports.

The local government elections are fixed for July 1, 2017.