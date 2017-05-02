Obasanjo Says governing nigeria Isn’t Difficult, Decries Leaders’ Failure To Build On Predecessors’ Achievements

SAN FRANCISCO Alril 30, (THEWILL)- Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the failure of successive governments to continue with the right policies and programmes pursued by his administration, identifying such behaviour as the problem with Nigeria.

Reiterating that the nation’s challenges are as a result of inconsistencies in government policies, he noted that the failure of successive leaders to consolidate on the achievements of their predecessors had made governance look like an impossible task.

He recalled that during one of his visits to Singapore, he sought to know the secrets of the Asian country's success from the country's former Prime Minister, Harry Lee Kuan Yew, and was told that “their secret was that they did a few things right and continued to do them right”.

Obasanjo then said, “We keep lamenting as if Nigeria is impossible to run or get things rights.

“I think that during my tenure as president, we did quite a few things right but our failure to continue to do what we have done right is the problem.

“One of the things we got right was the Universal Basic Education. We said Nigerians had no reason not to have at least nine years of education.

“On primary healthcare, we did things right because we realised that if we provided basic care for malaria treatment, we would reduce infant and maternal mortality.

“On anti-corruption, I think we got it right. But did we continue to get things right?”

The former president, who spoke in Lagos on Friday during a reception organised by his close associates to celebrate his 80th birthday, said he will not apologise for treading on anybody's toes during his reign as president of the country between 1999 and 2007.

Obasanjo asserted that he did what he had to do and had no regrets about his actions.

“I make no apologies for treading on anybody's toes. If anybody put their toes on my path, I will tread on them,” he said.