Police Arraign Man For Stealing Standing Fan, Generator From Barbing Salon

The Osun State Police Command on Friday arraigned a man, Adewale Salami before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing one standing fan and generator from a barbing salon.

Police prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person on the 23rd of April, 2017 around Oke- Aringbo area, stole the afore mentioned items from the salon of one Adewole Jayeoba.

He added that the offence contravened section 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The counsel for the accused person, Barrister Alayoku Abayomi prayed the court for the bail of his client in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till the 9th of June, 2017.