Ooni Disclaims Statement Asking For Oba Akiolu's Apology

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Friday disowned a remark credited to one Tunde Awoyemi who claimed to be the palace Director of tourism that the palace of Ooni would invoke the wrath of ancestors on Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu if he fails to tender apology for snubbing Arole of Oduduwa at a public function recently.

In a statement issued by Oba Ogunwusi's director of media and public affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare said the palace of Ooni wishes to dissociate itself from the statement credited to Mr Tunde Awoyemi.

According to Olafare, "We have said it repeatedly that we have no official reaction to the issue of Oba Akiolu"

"Ooni Ogunwusi would continue to hold Oba of Lagos in high esteem and would continually gives him respect not only as one of the foremost traditional rulers, but also as an elderly Oba.

"Kabiyesi Ogunwusi is committed to his peace and unity agenda, which he has embarked on since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

"We refrain from reacting officially, with a view to avoiding fanning any ember of discord as Oba Akiolu remains​ respected monarch and the Ooni had established a very robust and healthy relationship with him before his installation as Ooni of Ife".

"While Ooni would continue to sustain the relationship with Oba Akiolu, we want to state categorically that the remark credited to Tunde Awoyemi was not authorised by Ooni and should be disregarded by all Nigerians both at home and in diaspora". Olafare added.