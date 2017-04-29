Ebonyi Rep Aids Continuous Voter Registration Through  Empowerment

The federal legislator representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency in the National Assembly, Abuja, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku, has lifted his constituents by empowering them with motorcycles and sewing machines.

Flagging of the empowerment program, Ebonyi state commissioner for Lands, Survey and Housing, Chief Sunday Inyima, thanked Nwazunku for remembering his supporters in that special way and prayed for more of God's graces upon the federal legislator.

Giving out the items to ward Chairmen and women leaders of the Proples Democratic Party in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Hon Nwazunku who had built several water boreholes and electricity projects for his constituents said: "I am doing this to support the good works of our dear governor, His Excellency, Deacon David Nweze Umahi, a man whose major reason for engaging in politics is to make Ebonyi people happy. I also charge the ward Chairmen who got motorcycles to use it to mobilize those who have come of voting age in their wards to effectively utilize the opportunity of this continuous voter registration excercise". Citing the numerous achievements of the Umahi administration in the health, agricultural, education, environmental, infrastructural, human capital development and other sectors, the federal legislator who was a speaker in the fourth session of Ebonyi State House of Assembly further commended Umahi stating that Umahi has built roads even in places that were so bad that people had forgotten that roads existed in those places. Nwazunku urged the people to continue to support Governor Umahi's administration and to vote for Umahi in 2019 to enable Umahi consolidate on his achievements for Ebonyi people.

The empowerment ceremony which took place in Nwazunku's constituency office at Mile 50, Abakaliki in Ebonyi state on Friday, 28th April, 2017 was witnessed by the traditional ruler of Ugwu Achara community, HRH Ezeogo Friday Oketa; Ebonyi state commissioner for Lands, Survey and Housing, Chief Sunday Inyima and his counterpart in the ministry of Solid minerals, Chief Sabinus Nwankwegu; two-time former member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly currently serving as of member Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, Chief Bernard Uzim; the Ebonyi state assistant financial Secretary of PDP, Hon. Linus Ogazi; Ebonyi North zonal vice chairman of People's Democratic Party, Barr Onah; the chairman-elect of Ohaukwu council area, Barr Clement Odaa, PDP chapter chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, other party chieftains, youth and women groups, and other stakeholders from Ebonyi and Ohaukwu council areas.

In a vote of thanks, one If the women leaders who was also a beneficiary of the empowerment program, Mrs. Nwamaka Alagba, thanked Hon. Nwazunku for his large heart and prayed God to reward him in multiple folds.