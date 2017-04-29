Edo Govt. Calls On Stakeholders To Improve Sanitary Condition In Benin

The Government of Edo State has revealed that it would work with major stakeholders to decongest and improve sanitary conditions around major streets and markets in Benin City.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, representing the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this, at an interactive session with landlords, traders, property owners and community leaders located around Ring road and environ.

Governor Obaseki, calling for cooperation, said that his administration had come up with the ‘Edo Clean-Up Project’ and that he would carry the people along.

‘’We have discussed with the market women in the area and we have decided to interact with you as Landlords, traders, property owners and community leaders on the state of our environment and how to improve the sanitary condition of the area," he said.

He continued that the state government would not relent in its effort to restore law and order to the affected areas in the state, which had become a menace.

One of the traders at the interactive session, Mr Michael Ezeani, commended the state government for carrying them along in the implementation of the ‘Edo Clean-up Project’.

Ezeani, the president of Akugbe Multi-traders association said that the traders were ready to collaborate with the state government to clean up the affected areas.