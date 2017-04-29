2015 Election: I’m Also Writing A Book –  tinubu

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, (THEWILL) – National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has revealed that he is working on a book to provide insight on the 2015 election.

Speaking at the launch of 'Against the Run of Play', a book by Olusegun Adeniyi, a renowned journalist, Tinubu, represented by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said he will soon tell the story of how he helped the APC to end the 16-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Some have said that they will tell their story, Asiwaju is also working on his own book to tell his account of what transpired,” Rahman said.

“To tell how he was able to mould the APC to the extent that it was able to unseat an incumbent president for the first time in the history of our contemporary politics.

“The account of what transpired as told by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the book and as presented in some newspapers is not about him losing the vice-presidency and the eventual vice-president emerging, as the reviewer has put it.

“Asiwaju spoke in greater context in that book, and when people are making comments, they should speak with the context in which he spoke. If they are saying that Asiwaju lost the vice-presidency and that a vice-president emerged, where did he emerge from? Who nominated the vice-president?

“I'd like to say that even the vice-president has said on some occasions that a certain political leader from the south-west nominated him for the job and we all know who that is.

“That nomination has been a very good choice from all the wonderful things the vice-president has been doing.”