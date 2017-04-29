I will tell how Jonathan was swept away from office in my book: Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said Friday that he is chronicling the events that led to the sweeping away of the Peoples Democratic Party from power in 2015.

Tinubu, who was the main architect of the change, said he would reveal how the APC removed former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, from office in 2015.

The former Lagos governor it is believed was behind drafting President Muhammadu Buhari as APC candidate who eventually defeated Jonathan, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tinubu, who spoke on Friday in Lagos at the launch of a book: “Against the Run of Play,” written by the Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay, Olusegun Adeniyi, said his book will soon be out.

Represented at the event by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: “Some have said that they will tell their story, Asiwaju is also working on his own book to tell his account of what transpired.

“To tell how he was able to mould the APC to the extent that it was able to unseat an incumbent president for the first time in the history of our contemporary politics.

“The account of what transpired as told by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the book and as presented in some newspapers is not about him losing the vice-presidency and the eventual vice-president emerging, as the reviewer has put it.

“Asiwaju spoke in greater context in that book, and when people are making comments, they should speak with the context in which he spoke.

“If they are saying that Asiwaju lost the vice-presidency and that a vice-president emerged, where did he emerge from?

“Who nominated the vice-president?

“I'd like to say that even the vice-president has said on some occasions that a certain political leader from the South West nominated him for the job and we all know who that is.