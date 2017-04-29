Kidnappers On The Prowl In Sokoto – Dss

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, (THEWILL) – The Sokoto State Command of the Department of State Security (DSS) has warned that kidnappers were on the prowl in some parts of the state.

The Director of DSS in the state, Alhaji Tijjani Kafa, issued the warning on Friday in Sokoto adding that kidnappers have invaded Goronyo, Isa and Sabon Birnin axis of the state.

He advised residents to monitor the movement of suspicious characters around their children and wards.

Kafa paraded some kidnappers arrested by the DSS at Zango Arab Village in Sabon Birnin on April 19.

He said that the DSS captured the leader of the kidnappers, Ana Zua, in Sabon Birni along with Ibrahim Jikan Maye, whose car was used for kidnapping one Sule Gagu, a health worker in the state.

The DSS chief named other suspected kidnappers, who were captured as Tukur Taloka, Sahabi Musa, Abdullahi Boka and Isa Aliyu, whom he said hailed from Taloka Village in Sabon Birni.

According to him, a relation of the kidnapped victim, connived with the gang to kidnap one Nasir Bello and extorted one million naira from his family.

NAN reports that the director said that investigation was going on and that the suspects would be charged to court soon.