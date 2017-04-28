Buhari Misses Friday Prayers

BEVERLY HILLS, April 28, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari did not make it to Friday's Jumaat prayer inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, raising more questions about his health.

This is his first miss since he returned from a long medical vacation a couple of weeks back.

Three governors – Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje – had arrived the mosque to prayer with the president, but ended up praying alongside other senior officials.

The presidency had said in a statement Thursday that the frail president was taking time off work to rest as instructed by his doctors.

There has been no full disclosure on the president's health challenges.