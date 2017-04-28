Buhari Absent As Three Governors Join Juma’at Prayers At Aso Rock

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been joining Muslim faithful to pray at the Aso Rock mosque, was today Friday unable to attend Juma'at prayers at the mosque close to his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This will be the first Friday the President will be absent from the mosque since his return to the country after a 49-day medical vacation in the UK. He had started using the mosque after he stopped attending Juma'at service at the National Mosque in Abuja.

However, three state governors, who must have planned to join Buhari for the prayers, were present for the prayers. They include Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Abdulaziz Yari and Abdullahi Ganduje of Ogun, Zamfara and Kano respectively.

Some Muslim cabinet members and other top government officials also prayed in the mosque on Friday.

THEWILL recalls that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement issued on Thursday stated that as eager as the President wanted to be up and about, his doctors have advised him to take things slowly.

Shehu assured Nigerians that there is no need for apprehension over the state of health of the President, explaining that full recovery from Buhari's health condition which they are aware of is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation.