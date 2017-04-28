Court remands Suspects of Ile-Ife Crisis

A High Court in Osogbo, Osun State presided over by Justice Kudirat Akano has ordered that the six suspects arrested by the Police Command in connection with the March 8 Ile-Ife crisis, be remanded at Prison Custody.

The six suspects including a monarch were arraigned before the court on a 14 count charges of Conspiracy, Murder, Armed Robbery, Public Disturbance, Stealing, Grievous Harm, Arson among others.

The monarch, Oba Ademola Ademiluyi was arraigned along side Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo, Eluwole Akeem, Jimoh Sakiru, Daniel Olarenwaju and Bamidele Elurisanmi.

Prosecuting Counsel, Barrister Simon Lough told the court that the accused persons conspired to murder 46 Hausa persons on the 6th, 7th and 8th day of March, 2017 at Sabo area in Ile-Ife, Osogbo.

He said the accused persons also committed armed robbery and stole from 27 persons, property worth millions of naira during the three days.

Also according to the prosecutor, the accused persons conspired to inflict injuries on 96 persons through the use of knives, cutlasses and broken bottles.

He explained that the accused persons caused malicious damage by setting on fire 21 persons' shops, 3 police vans and also thereby disturbed public peace.

Lough added that Jimoh Sakiru, Daniel Olarenwaju and Bamidele Elurisanmi were also caught with some stolen items which include Beans, Indomie Noodles, Eggs, Wheelbarrow and Standing fans.

The six suspects however, pleaded not guilty of all the 14 charges levelled against them.

While addressing the court, the defence counsel for all the accused persons, Barrister Muritala Agboola applied for the bail of the suspects.

But in her ruling, Justice Kudirat Akani over ruled the bail application and ordered that the suspects be remanded in Prison Custody.

She adjourned the case till the 14th, 15th and 16th day of June, 2017 for hearing and asked the defense counsel to forward a formal bail application before the court for the suspects.

Speaking with journalists after the case, Barrister Muritala Agboola said the bail application would be filed before the court next week and that the accused persons might be arraigned before the actual day taken for hearing.

Also addressing journalists, Prosecuting Counsel, Simon Lough said the case was stated for three days to make sure justice is not delayed.

Speaking on the other suspects at large, Lough explained that the Police are still on the lookout for them and would prosecute them as soon as they are arrested to enable justice is done for the deceased and to rid the society of crime.