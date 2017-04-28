Wole Soyinka Says His Home Is Under Invasion Of Herdsmen

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, (THEWILL) – Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has lamented that his homestead in Ogun state is under the invasion of herdsmen.

Pointing out that the mentality of the marauding cattle herders had changed, he called on the federal government to use drone in tracking them.

The renowned playwright made this disclosure on Friday while speaking at a forum in Freedom Park, Lagos.

According to him, “My home is under invasion. From Imeko to Abeokuta is under invasion by herdsmen.

“The trespasses have been frequent and reported but government is taking security lightly.”