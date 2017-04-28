Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Fulfills Bail Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, (THEWILL) – Self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, fulfilled the bail conditions granted him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

This was as he was able to produce Chairman, South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu, as sureties.

The Justice Binta Nyako-led court had on Tuesday admitted the IPOB leader to bail on health grounds.

Below are conditions which the judge ruled must be met before Kanu can be released:Kanu must not hold rallies.