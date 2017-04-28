Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Fulfills Bail Conditions
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, (THEWILL) – Self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, fulfilled the bail conditions granted him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.
This was as he was able to produce Chairman, South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu, as sureties.
The Justice Binta Nyako-led court had on Tuesday admitted the IPOB leader to bail on health grounds.
Below are conditions which the judge ruled must be met before Kanu can be released:Kanu must not hold rallies.
- He must not grant interviews.
- He must not be in a crowd of more than 10 people.
- He must provide three sureties in the sum of N100 million each.
- One of the sureties must be a senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction such as a senator.
- The second surety must be a highly respected Jewish leader since Kanu said his religion is Judaism.
- The third surety must be a highly respected person who owns landed property and is resident in Abuja.
- The IPOB leader must deposit his Nigerian passport.
- He must also deposit his British passport with the court.
- He must provide the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis.
- The order for him to deposit his Nigerian and British passports also mean he cannot travel out of the country (If this is considered, it is the thirteenth condition).