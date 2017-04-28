Ile-ife Clash: Court Remands Monarch, Pastor, Others In Prison

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, (THEWILL) – Justice Kudirat Akano of the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered that the suspects in the March 8, 2017 bloody crisis between the Hausa and their host Yoruba Community in Ile Ife, be remanded in prison pending the commencement of the hearing.

She gave this order following an application by the prosecutor for the accused persons to be remanded in prison after pleading not guilty to the 14 counts of murder, armed robbery, arson and others.

Defence counsel, Muritala Agboola however raised an objection to the application but the court ordered that the six accused persons be remanded in custody pending the date hearing would commence on June 14.