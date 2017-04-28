Facebook Introduces New Ways For Businesses To Reach Summer Travelers

Today, Facebook is announcing a product update to its Dynamic Ads for Travel solution, expanding the capability to a new part of the travel vertical: flights. Flight advertisers can now promote flight inventory by route and schedule based on when and where people want to go.

Facebook has also released new summer consumer behaviour data that shows the role of mobile devices in creating seasonal connections. Last summer, 93% of all summer conversation on Facebook and Instagram took place on mobile, and ‘Travel’ was among the top topics that sparked the most social moments on the platform.

New Facebook IQ research shows that mobile enables these extended personal connections during the summer season. Among US adults, 93% of all summer 2016 conversations on Facebook and Instagram took place on people's most personal devices. Facebook also saw a spike in seasonal conversation topics, with loved ones, recreational activities and travel sparking the most social moments.

Mobile is where summer travel happens

Mobile is for more than just conversations about summer travel. Travel research, inspiration and bookings also happen more and more frequently on mobile devices. In a recent study Facebook conducted with GfK about the mobile search and app behavior of 97 US adults, 85% of travel was planned on mobile and 50% of people turned to their mobile device first when researching a trip. During the average planning period, these travelers spent 5X more time on Facebook than on travel-related apps, sites and searches.

That is why last year the company introduced Dynamic Ads for Travel (DAT) - a new way for travel advertisers to promote hotels and destinations across devices to people booking trips. Ads can be based on location, time and other dimensions. Since launch, Facebook has seen hotels rapidly adopt this solution, efficiently driving bookings at a lower cost compared to previous campaigns.

“Dynamic Ads for Travel allowed us to show the best product and message for each user based on their interest in our properties, and delivered 6.7X ROI compared to our legacy retargeting campaigns," said José Luis Aranda, Global Digital Director at Melia Hotels International.

Driving an effective summer travel campaign

For example, a travel business can show people an ad featuring the specific flight they viewed to remind them to complete their booking. This new capability allows flight advertisers to optimize their campaigns for travel planners on Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network-both this summer and beyond.

Cathay Pacific and Delta were among the first flight advertisers to test DAT, with early positive results. Since implementing DAT, Cathay Pacific has reduced its cost per acquisition by 15% and increased booking volume by 16X.

“We're seeing proven benefits for ad efficiency and cost reductions with Facebook Dynamic Ads for Travel compared to our other partners. It’s clear that Facebook ads and its dynamic products have an important role to play in engaging potential customers. I would recommend having Facebook as a partner in any brand’s ‘always-on’ media mix,” said Lisa Leung, Assistant Marketing Manager, Channel and Performance at Cathay Pacific Airways.

In addition, Tim Mapes, SVP and CMO at Delta Air Lines also said, "Delta is excited to be one of the first testers of Facebook’s Dynamic Ads for Flights and to fully leverage the combination of Facebook’s data with our own. The new ad supports Delta’s strategy to deliver greater personalization, allowing us to automatically target the right customer with highly relevant messaging based on each person’s itinerary and interests.”

Building value between travelers and businesses

With the addition of flights to Facebook's DAT solution, travel advertisers can build out their most relevant summer strategy yet. These three key strategies can help you better connect with summer travelers, no matter where they are in the planning or booking process.

Use mobile-first video to build awareness for your brand and inspire people to travel.

Share promotions with your loyalty members and similar customers to drive consideration for your property, destination or airline.

Drive bookings with Facebook's DAT solutions, retargeting people who have expressed interest in your brand.

DAT for Flights is now available for advertisers globally across Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network. Whether your business is promoting hotels, flights or destinations, Dynamic Ads for Travel now offers you the ability to showcase your most relevant travel options with dynamic pricing and availability.