Oba Akiolu Denies Snubbing Ooni, Justifies His Response To Ooni Of Ife As Cultural

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, (THEWILL) – The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II, has stated that his action in a video that recently trended online was misconstrued, stressing that he did not snub the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi at a public function in Lagos as it’s currently being interpreted.

Speaking through one of the white cap chiefs, Lateef Aderibigbe Ajose, who is the Opeluwa Onido of Lagos, Oba Akiolu pointed out that his response to the Ooni is the culturally acclaimed pattern of greeting by a monarch in Lagos.

Ajose maintained that the Lagos monarch made this gesture to the Ooni in line with his bid to revive the culture and tradition of ancient Lagos which is peculiar to the State, reminding that other tribes also have their peculiar ways of greeting.

He explained that Oba Akiolu has waited till this time to react to the controversy generated by his action because he had to meet with other chiefs in the palace and rub minds before addressing the public on the matter.

“The sign by Oba Akiolu signifies, 'inu mi, inu e', the culture of greeting in Lagos. if Oba Akiolu wanted to ignore, he would have turned his face away from Ooni.

“There is no misunderstanding between both highly revered Monarchs in Yoruba Land,” the white cap chief said.

Stressing that the relationship between both Yoruba kings is peaceful and mutual, he stated that “Oba Akiolu was well represented at the coronation of Ooni of Ife, which attested to the fact that he does not disregard the office of Ooni Adeyeye.

“There is no sentiment in the culture of Lagos. As we met it that is the way we are doing it. Kabiesi Oba Akiolu is trying to bring back the old pattern, the old culture we have left behind.”

“What happened that day was wrongly speculated by the social media to disrupt peace and order and misinterpret Oba Akiolu's action.

“We just want to appeal to the social media to stop spreading wrong information. They should try and understand the reason behind every action carried out most especially by traditional rulers.

“Yoruba has a very rich culture. There is no quarrel between the Oba of Lagos and Ooni of Ife,” Ajose reiterated.