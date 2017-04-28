Adamawa Speaker Beats Hell Out Of Police Orderly For Decrying Non-payment Of Allowance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, (THEWILL) – For complaining about the non-payment of his duty and food allowance, a police sergeant attached to the speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, has received the beating of his life from his principal.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development to newsmen in Yola on Thursday but said he has not yet been furnished with details regarding the incident.

The PPRO in the state however told journalists that the Area Commander in charge of Yola Area Command was handling the matter.

An eye witness disclosed that the anger of the speaker was aroused when sergeant, who was among the policemen attached to him, complained over non-payment of duty and food allowance.

Mijinyawa immediately descended on the policeman, such that it took the intervention of his civil defence counterpart to rescue the sergeant.

“The dazed sergeant was rescued by a civil defence man who had to remind the speaker that he was beating up a policeman.”

“You know, the speaker is a hot tempered person and one needs to know how to approach him on sensitive matters like this.”

“The sergeant needed to have followed due process in forwarding any complaint to the speaker,” the eye witness who spoke to Leadership in confidence was quoted as saying.