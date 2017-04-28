Obaseki Renovates Secretariat Building

In line with his promise to improve working environment for civil servants in the state, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has commenced renovation of the Secretariat buildings in Benin City, Edo State.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki had earlier inspected the secretariat building and promised to revamp it so that civil servants in the state could work in ultramodern environments with proper equipment.

Reports from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on the on-going project at the secretariat building said: “Every day, Governor Godwin Obaseki takes actions in line with the campaign promises he made because Edo people voted for him based on certain promises he made, which he is already fulfilling systematically.

"In his first week after assuming office, he was clear on the condition of workers, welfare, environment, safety and general infrastructure. He inspected Palm House, Secretariat building, Block D, Benin Technical College among others to ascertain their conditions and how to put them in befitting order for workers’ optimum productivity. He left nobody in doubt that he would match words with action”.

Meanwhile, the CPS explained that the governor would not say what he did not mean to do especially because voters elect politicians because of their campaign promises and personalities.

“It is disingenuous to get the votes of the electorate based on specific promises but turn back on those promises once elected. The Governor is a man of integrity and must be regarded as making genuine efforts to fulfill his campaign promises,” he said.