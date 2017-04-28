We Are Not Yet Aware Of The Death Of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it is not yet aware of the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke because the commission has not been informed officially.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC in Osun, Mr Ademusire Emmanual said this in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Thursday while addressing a press conference shortly after the official commencement of the continuous voters’ registration exercise.

While answering questions concerning the continuous voters’ registration exercise and the by-election in the Osun West Senatorial District, the INEC boss who noted that the death of the late senator was tragic, explained that those to be register now would not be part of the by-election.

“Newly registered voters won't be part of the by-election that would be conducted in Osun West Senatorial District to replace Senator Isiaka Adele. That election is for the 8th assembly and the voters register used for the election initially would be used for the by-election.”

“I also need to tell you that INEC is not yet aware of the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke because the commission has not been told officially. When we are informed, necessary process would be carried out and the by-election would be conducted at the appropriate time.”

He said the commission has been holding meetings with political parties, market women, artisans, road transport workers, among others to ensure adequate mobilisation of the residents of Osun for the exercise.

Emmanuel noted that the involvement of the politicians is in the habit of attracting their members to be part of the exercise and that the politicians would not be allowed to hijack the exercise to carry out political campaigns.