Reports That I Have $1.2bn In My Account Is Fake And Vicious – Lai Mohammed

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, (THEWILL) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has declared that reports suggesting that he has $1.2bn (about N400 billion) in his imaginary bank account is “fake and vicious.”

The minister stated this on Thursday in Ilorin at the Annual National Conference and General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) with the theme; 'Communicating Values for Development and Sustainability',

He declared that the report was invented by opposition and naysayers with the intention to malign him and the government, adding that the alleged fund is about the budget of his ministry for 25 years.

“How else can you explain that people will believe and circulate a fake report that the Minister of Information and Culture that is yours truly has 1.2 billion dollars in his imaginary bank account?,” he queried.

“Let's examine this for a moment. 1.2 billion dollars is about N400 billion.

“The entire yearly budget of the Ministry of Information and Culture, where I preside, is under 15 billion Naira and these include salaries, overhead and capital projects.

“Assuming, without conceding that the Minister somehow manages to transfer the entire budget into his personal account, it will take 25 years for him to amass N400 billion.

“Yet, this disinformation was lapped up by the public, he said.

The Minister said that similar imaginary huge sums of money had been credited to other Ministers and condemned the ugly trend by opposition, who were inventing the fake and malicious stories using bloggers and some online media to malign government officials.

According to him, the intention of the perpetrators and carriers of the reports are to distract the government to lose focus, but it will not fall to their antics.