NPA Relocates 2 Abandoned Vessels At Brawal Jetty

Two abandoned vessels at Brawal Oil Services Ltd, MV Tiger Fish and MT Gift, which were plaguing efficient port operations at Nigeria’s Eastern ports, were recently removed and relocated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Onne Port.

The vessels had been left abandoned there since 2013 after they were seized by officials of the Joint Task Force (JTF).

Disclosing this in a letter titled ‘Letter of Appreciation,’ dated April 6, 2017 and addressed to the Port Manager, NPA, Onne Port, Alhassan Abubakar; Brawal Oil Services Limited said its organisation is thankful to the NPA for the wonderful job of removing the long abandoned vessels from its jetty.

According to the letter which was signed by the Branch Manager of Brawal Oil Services Ltd, Sylvester U. Agbotian, “We are using this medium to sincerely appreciate the management and staff of the Nigerian Port Authority, Onne Port Complex, under your able leadership, for your commendable efforts in the removal of the long abandoned two vessels, MV Tiger Fish and MT Gift seized by JTF and dumped at our jetty since 2013.

“Before their removal, the two vessels occupied a major chunk of our Jetty and no payment was made till date for the space they occupied in our jetty.”

The letter added that the singular achievement among others by Onne Port Manager and his team shall continue to remain memorable reference point in their relationship.

The operator said Alhassan, Onne Port Manager has maintained a friendly disposition since he assumed duties as Port Manager, describing him as a perfect attribute of an unbiased mind in the affairs of their activities at the Port.

“We pledge to continue to co-operate with you and support you in our own little way to enhance your effort at running Onne Port Complex profitable.”

Three tug boats, C Alpha, Bitam and Concal were engaged in the removal of the two abandoned vessels. The vessels were beached at the JTF jetty at the instance of the JTF Sector Commander.