Borno INEC To Commence CVR In Librated Areas From Ibrahim Gwamna Mshelizza

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to start continuous voter`s registration across the state including the librated town of Gwoza, the headquarters of Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

While briefing newsmen at the Borno state headquarters of the INEC, the Administrative Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Abdulhameed Buba said credibility of every electoral process start with reliable voters register, adding that they have already trained 185 staff to handle the exercise.

He said “that of Gwoza will be held at the Bakasi camp aand Gwoza town as chunk of their IDPs are currently in Gwoza town. So we are discussing with security operative to also commence the exercise in Gwoza”.

He said “for the purpose of the continuous voters Registration, only one centre is approved per local government area. Considering the security challenges in the state a number of local government areas that cannot be accessed will still have their registration centre in the IDP camps”.

According to him, the cetres are as fellows Abadam-BOCOLIS IDP camp, Bama-Dalori Camp, Guzamala-Bakassi Camp, Kukawa-Teachers Village among other local government areas in the designated camps across the state.

He said relatively secured local government areas such as Biu, MMC, Jere, Hawul among others will have their own at the local government offices of the INEC at their various headquarters.

Alhaji Buba said a total of 87,276 unclaimed voters card will also be simultaneously distributed and called on those that have not collected their`s to come out to collect their PVCs, adding that the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) will also afford those that lost their PVC to the Boko Haram insurgency to re-registered.