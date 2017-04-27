Fayose To Attend Dasuki, El-zakzaky’s Trials, Says Apc Wants Pdp Dead At All Costs

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – Starting from his presence in court for the trial of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu, Governor Ayodele Fayose has announced his resolve to be at the trials of former national security adviser, Ibrahim Dasuki and the leader of the Shi’ites Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

He stated that this move is inspired by his believe in ensuring justice for all, irrespective of where one hails from, adding that he would never support a situation whereby court orders, rulings and judgments are disregarded by the government.

The governor, according to a statement by his Chief ‎Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while featuring on an interview programme on African Independent Television, AIT, entitled: ‎People, Politics and Power.

Stressing that he has no personal relationship with the IPOB leader for him to be at his trial on Tuesday, Fayose declared that it is the Federal Government that is making Kanu a hero.

Asked whether it was not risky for him to be associating with ‎a person charged with treason, he said no court in the land had convicted Kanu or anybody of treason, adding that allegation would remain an allegation until a court establishes the fact.

His words, “The Federal Government are the ones making Kanu a hero. Anywhere in the world, agitation is normal. In the United Kingdom, there is agitation in Northern Ireland, even, United Kingdom itself is agitating in Europe. Let people agitate for whatever reason as long as it is constitutional. I am not in support of the break up of Nigeria. But ‎when court grants bail to people, release them and allow them to attend their trials from home.

“I have no personal relationship with Kanu but I have been consistent in drawing attention of Nigerians to the trend of not regarding court orders and rulings by the present Federal‎ Government. I am from the North, East, West and South of this country. I am a complete and detribalised Nigerian. I will attend the trial of Dasuki and El-Zakzaky too. Courts in the land and even ECOWAS Court directed that Dasuki be released but the government has refused to heed the call,” he said.

The governor accused the Federal Government of intimidating th‎e judiciary by coercing them into doing its bidding.

“A situation whereby security agents and interested politicians would go and show statements of account of judges to them to intimidate them and force them to give rulings, orders and judgments in a particular manner is condemnable,” he added.

‎On the inability of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to quickly resolve its internal crisis, Fayose blamed it on the All Progressives Congress, APC, stressing that the ruling party wants the PDP dead at all costs.

“The situation we have is that the voice is that of Jacob and the body that of Esau. It is the APC that wants the PDP dead at all cost. Let me give you an instance, when a high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State pronounced Ahmed Makarfi the authentic National Chairman of the PDP, the APC-led Federal Government did not reopen our national secretariat in Abuja. But when Justice Okon Abang said Ali Modu Sheriff was the national chairman, they were quick to open the secretariat for Sheriff.

“This is a phase that will surely pass and by the time the Supreme Court decides on the matter, we will know where we are going,” he stated.

On the continuous voter's registration exercise, Fayose advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to bungle it, noting that it could affect the future of the country.

This was as he warned the opposition and INEC not to ever think of coming to rig the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, boasting that he remains in charge of Ekiti politics.