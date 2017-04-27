Adamawa Governor Marginalising Christians, Not Ready For Re-election In 2019 – Can

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has outlined ways the state governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow has been marginalising Christians, reaching a conclusion that this action of the governor shows he is not ready for a re-election in 2019.

The Chairman of the association, Bishop Mike Moses, who made this claim on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital, stated that Adamawa Christians have been sidelined in terms of appointments and recruitments.

He declared that no governor had operated strictly on religious line since 1999 as the Bindow's administration.

According to the bishop, “It is only in Bindow's administration that all the kitchen cabinet members, as the Secretary to the State Government Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Finance and local government are all Muslims.

“Under ex-Governor Boni Haruna, the SSG, the late Ibrahim Bapetel and his Chief of Staff, Muazu Tukur, were Muslims. Also, under Nyako, all his SSG were Christians, but in Bindow's tenure, it is a different storyline.”

He further disclosed that the governor had also appointed 13 Senior Special Assistants, SSAs, who are all Muslims.

“Added to that is that the state polytechnic recruited 70 workers, out of which only five were Christians. The letters of appointment of the five were yet to be ready, while the 65 others had since resumed work,” Moses said.