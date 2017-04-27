You have nothing to fear if you have no skeletons in your cupboard, Buhari tells Jonathan

The Presidency has denied allegation by former President Goodluck Jonathan that President Muhammadu Buhari is harassing the family.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said that the former President has nothing to fear if he has no skeletons on his cupboard.

Adesina was responding to a banner headline story entitled: “Buhari's government harassing my family, says Jonathan.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan made the allegation in a new book: “Against The Run of Play,” written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi.

The former president also reportedly disagreed with the style being used by the administration of President Buhari in fighting corruption.

However, the presidential spokesman dismissed the allegation as untrue, saying that President Buhari only allowed the law to take its course.

Adesina said: “We make bold to state unequivocally that President Buhari harasses nobody; he merely allows the law to take its course.

“For the umpteenth time, we say that anybody without skeleton in his or her cupboard has nothing to fear about the bared fangs of the anti-corruption initiative.

“Fear belongs only to those who have abused trust while in office. Anybody who feels aggrieved is free to approach the courts to seek redress or justice.”

According to Adesina, President Buhari believes in the rule of law and that is why his campaign against corruption is anchored on that plank.

With regard to President Buhari's anti-graft style, which the former president deprecated, the presidential aide noted that the Buhari-led administration was winning the war against corruption.

He said: “Given the scale of revelations and recoveries so far by the anti-corruption agencies, it is obvious that corruption had an uninhibited course during our recent past.

“In any case, time will give the verdict on whose style of fighting corruption ultimately yielded the most dividends.

“For now, President Buhari is resolute and single-minded in the fact that his crusade against graft is not targeted at any individual or group.''