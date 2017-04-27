I Was Misquoted On Buhari’s ‘work From Home’ – Lai Mohammed

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has insisted that he never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday , the Minister said media reports of his statement after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting suggesting that the President is to work from home henceforth is erroneous.

In the rebuttal by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister insisted that “the President only decided to work from home today, not that he has decided to work from home henceforth.”

He said the headlines in a section of the media that suggests that “Buhari to now work from home” is a misrepresentation of his statement at the briefing.

Quoting verbatim the relevant section of his briefing, Mohammed emphasised that: “he (the President) wanted to rest today.

“He asked the Vice President to preside over TODAY'S meeting.

“In addition, he also asked that all his files be taken home to him and he will be working from home today.” he said.