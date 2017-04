Former Federal Cabinet Minister, Babalola Borishade Is Dead

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – Former Minister of Education, Prof Babalola Borishade is dead.

He died in London on Wednesday after a brief illness at the age of 71.

He was initially transported to Reddington Hospital in Lagos, last week from where he was taken to London.

Reports indicate that the cause of death was lung and heart –related.

Borishade was born in Usi- Ekiti on March 7, 1946 into the Ebi Ilotin family.

He served as a minister for four times, between 1999-2011. He was also a teacher and political strategist.

In recognition of his contributions to Education in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large, Borishade was elected the Vice-Chairman of the E9 Group of the United Nations, President of the UNESCO International Conference on Education, as well as Chairman Education for All (EFA) Forum of African Ministers of Education.

In 2004, Borishade was appointed as Minister of State, Power and Steel.

He initiated the 'Gas to Power Project (G2P), a World Bank sponsored project designed to ensure sustained gas development and availability for power production to meet Nigerian electricity demands.

Between July 2005 and November 2006, Borishade was Minister of Aviation, during which a Civil Aviation Bill was passed to replace the 1964 Act and the direct flight between Nigeria and the United States of America was restored.

NAN reports that his initiation of various reforms and development in the aviation sector resulted in Nigeria scoring 93 per cent in the ICAO Universal Audit which made Nigeria a benchmark to African Aviation Industry.