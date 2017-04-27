Police Have Seized 2017 Budget Documents – Senator Alleges

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – Senator Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, has told the Senate that the 2017 budget documents, including 18 files, laptop and others have been declared missing.

Speaking at the Senate on Wednesday , Goje accused the police of hijacking the budget during the invasion of his Abuja residence.

According to him, the documents and items were stolen by the police as they went missing after the raid by the police.

Goje, who is the senator representing Gombe central, said the development could delay passage of the appropriation bill.

THEWILL recalls that at least 40 policemen stormed his house on Thursday , carting away some monies and documents.

“I don't know if the police are now working on the budget. They have hijacked they budget,” he said.

“We will manage to pass this budget but don't blame us if it is delayed.”