If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 April 2017 12:00 CET

Police Have Seized 2017 Budget Documents – Senator Alleges

Source: thewillnigeria.com

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – Senator Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, has told the Senate that the 2017 budget documents, including 18 files, laptop and others have been declared missing.

Speaking at the Senate on Wednesday , Goje accused the police of hijacking the budget during the invasion of his Abuja residence.

According to him, the documents and items were stolen by the police as they went missing after the raid by the police.

Goje, who is the senator representing Gombe central, said the development could delay passage of the appropriation bill.

THEWILL recalls that at least 40 policemen stormed his house on Thursday , carting away some monies and documents.

“I don't know if the police are now working on the budget. They have hijacked they budget,” he said.

“We will manage to pass this budget but don't blame us if it is delayed.”


kindnes is the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.
By: Faith

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists