Reps Move To Probe N13b Osborne Cash

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on National Intelligence to investigate the source of the N13 billion discovered in a residential apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The House also mandated the committee to ascertain the owner of the money which was discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) courtesy of a whistle-blower.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Gabriel Kolawole who said the call to unravel the true identity of the owner of the money was based on claims and counter claims as to the true ownership of the funds.

He said that the development was having negative effects on the anti-corruption drive of the Federal Government.

“There is need for thorough investigation into the matter in order to ascertain the source of the money given the claims on its ownership, purpose and the damaging effects it is having on Federal Government's anti-corruption drive,” Kolawole said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

THEWILL recalls that a three man presidential panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently investigating the matter as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayodele Oke, had claimed that the money belongs to the agency which was exclusively reported by THEWILL.

Oke was thereafter suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari but he claimed that the fund was approved by the previous administration for covert operation and that the National Security Adviser (NSA) had knowledge of the money.

However, Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, also declared that the money belonged to the Rivers state government insisting that the money was proceeds from the sale of gas turbines by the immediate past governor of the state.