Adeleke's Death: Osun NMA Denies Arrest Of Doctor, Says The News Is Fake

The Osun State branch of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has denied the claim that one of its members was arrested in connection with the death of the first Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

It would be recalled that some reports had it that the late Senator died of over dose of painkiller and that his doctor has been arrested.

In a statement signed by the group's chairman, Dr T O Olajumoke and its secretary, Dr Olalekan Ajayi, NMA posited that no doctor was involved, implicated or arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the statement, " The NMA, Osun branch, wishes to disclaim the news of the arrest of a doctor in connection with the unfortunate circumstance surrounding the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

"We wish to state that no doctor was involved, implicated nor arrested as being purported in some media."

The group thereby implored media practitioners to desist from such fallacious declaration which could have untold consequences.

NMA also offered its condolences to the family of the late Senator and urged the citizens of the state to demand for affordable and qualitative health care from the state government in order to reduce the loss of lives in the future.