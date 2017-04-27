Adeleke's Death: Family says Cause of Death Not Determined Yet

The Immediate younger brother of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Dr Deji Adeleke, has said that the cause of his death is yet to be determined.

While addressing press men at the deceased house in Ede town on Wednesday, Dr Deji pointed out that it would take one to two weeks before the result of the postmortem could be known to determined the actual cause of his death.

He explained that the postmortem was what caused the delay in his burial last Sunday because as a Muslim,he ought to have been buried on the day he died.

Speaking further, Dr Deji said that his late brother was a peaceful man and thereby urged the youths of the community as well as politicians not to be violent as that would destroy public peace in account of the deceased.

He noted that Adeleke never encouraged thuggery, violence and problems during his lifestyle

He however emphasized that when the detailed analysis of his autopsy is out, it would be made public.

"Our brother was a Muslim as you all know but we have to delay his burial till the following day so as to conduct postmortem test and the doctors said it would take one to two weeks before the result comes out, contrary to what is being speculated on the social media and some conventional newspaper".

"However, his death is a painful one and the family is still in doubt because our brother was not sick before his sudden death".

"we have cried and cried but we cannot query God. However, we want to mourn our late brother in peace and not with violence. Adeleke was an hero in the house and in his community and the pains of his death will take a very long time before it can be healed in our heart.

"We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the people outside to stop carrying speculations that could cause mayhem"

Dr Adeleke noted that nobody can determined the causes of the death of his brother until autopsy result is out.

He thereby expressed appreciation to President Muhammad Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate Presisent Dr Bukola Saraki, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Isiaka Ajumobi, Governor Ayodele Fayose and Governor Akeredolu.

He also acknowledged former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Alinko Dangote, Niyi Adebayi, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the entire people of the country for sympathizing with the family.