Life Beer kicks off 2017 Progress Booster with increased grant to entrepreneurs

Following the successes recorded at the 2016 edition of Life Progress Booster, the entrepreneurial radio show that supports upcoming businesses in South-East Nigeria, sponsor, Life Continental Lager Beer has announced plans to support 200 entrepreneurs with N300, 000 each, up from the N250, 000 it presented to individual entrepreneurs in 2016.

The brand made the announcement on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the El Dorado Hotels & Event Centre, Aba where its first set of 30 beneficiaries received N300, 000 each to support their businesses.

“Progress Booster is a programme we started to support the people of the South-east who have great and innovative business ideas to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of the people. Last year we empowered 200 entrepreneurs. Our goal for 2017 is to increase the prize money to N300,000 and financially enable 200 entrepreneurs through the Progress Booster platform,” said Idowu Adeshina, Regional Trade Marketing Manager Aba Nigerian Breweries Plc, while addressing the audience at the event.

For the Aba grand presentation, 10 entrepreneurs were selected from those given the opportunity to present their business ideas to judges through a live interview at the venue.

Josiah Akinola, Assistant Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands Nigerian Breweries Plc., also noted that Life Progress Booster Show is aimed at nurturing and encouraging entrepreneurs from the South-east, while also creating a platform for budding businessmen and women to present their proposals and transform their ideas to realities.

“The Progress Booster Show was initiated to raise more entrepreneurs and self-dependent individuals in South-east Nigeria. The average Igbo man is business inclined, and the region is known as an excellent environment for businesses,” Mr. Akinola said at the event. “Through the years, the Life Continental Beer brand has focused on empowering our consumers, and we have shown willingness and dedication to contribute to their successes and achievements.”

Guests at the event went home with consolation prizes such as bags of rice, gallons of oil, and many more exciting prizes from raffle draws.

Past winners shared testimonies of how monies won from the show have helped them grow their businesses. They further encouraged new winners to make good use of the support received from Life Progress Booster Show.

The radio programme airs on Hot 99.5 FM, Owerri every Saturday 7:30 – 8:30pm; Odenigbo 99.1 FM, Obosi every Friday 7:30 – 8:30pm; Family Love 103.9 FM, Umuahia every Saturday 7:30 – 8:30 PM and Solid 100.9 FM, Enugu every Friday 7:30 – 8:30pm.