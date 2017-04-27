Buhari To Now Work From Home – Lai Mohammed 

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari will from now be operating from home and has asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for treatment.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday.

He explained that Buhari did not attend the day’s FEC meeting because he was still resting at home.

Mohammed added that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who presided over the meeting in Buhari's absence, would be meeting the President at his official residence later in the day.

THEWILL had reported that Osinbajo kickstarted Wednesday’s meeting after he was whispered to by the State Chief of Protocols at 11 O’Clock this morning.