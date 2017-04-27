Ife Suspects: Arraignment Suffers Another Postponement

The arraignment of the suspects arrested in connection with Ile-ife tribal clash has again been postponed.

The case was earlier postponed from Tuesday till Wednesday because the consent of the court had not been taken.

Explaining why the arraignment was again stalled on Wednesday, the Prosecuting Counsel, Barrister Simon Lough said the postponement was the decision of the court.

However, the defense counsel, Barrister Muritala Agboola said the shift was as a result of a procedural error on the part of prosecution.

He explained that the suspects were just served with the charge on Tuesday and the consent of the court was not taken to that effect, hence, that prompted the initial delay.

"Normally what they are supposed to do is come by way of motion to the court. But they didn't do that, they just served the suspects without first getting the consent of the court.

"But now, the consent of the court has been gotten, the suspects have been served properly and we are hoping they will be arraigned tomorrow i.e Thursday."