WORLD MALARIA DAY: Bolanle Ambode Tasks Mothers on Prevention

The wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has advised mothers and mothers-to-be, to prevent malaria rather than cure it.

She gave the advice when she visited the mother of triplets, Mrs. Segun Akinmosin, at the Epe General Hospital, on the occasion of the 2017 World Malaria Day, which has the theme, “A Push for Prevention”.

According to her, this year’s theme was a clear demonstration that prevention was cheaper and far better than cure.

She advocated the use of insecticide treated nets, which was most effective in preventing malaria, accounting for an estimated 69% of cases prevented through control tools.

Bolanle noted that the administration in the state held the health needs of Lagosians in high esteem, adding that maternal health would continue to be a priority, while also advising mothers and their children to sleep under treated nets.

Bolanle Ambode disclosed that the inclusion of mosquito nets aside other baby items in the gifts packs for the new borns, was a deliberate, life-saving malaria prevention technique.

The representative of the medical director of Epe Genral Hospital, Dr. Jolaosho Adekunle and parents of the triplets, Mr. and Mrs. Segun Akinmosin, expressed appreciation to the wife of the governor, stressing that her largesse couldn’t have come at a better time.

Since 2000, malaria’s prevention has played an important role in reducing cases and deaths, primarily through the scale up of insecticide treated nets and indoor spraying with insecticides.

World Malaria Day was established in May 2007 by the 60th Session of the World Health Assembly, a decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment, to support countries in their efforts to control and eliminate malaria, as well as provide education and understanding on malaria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is shining a spotlight on prevention, a critical strategy for reducing the toll of a disease that continues to kill more people annually.