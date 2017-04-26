Buhari Has Never Oppressed Any Journalist Since Coming Into Office – Presidency

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari would never approve the oppression or humiliation of any journalist, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has said.

He maintained that Buhari has not oppressed any media house or journalist over unfavourable reports about him or his government, since he was sworn in to office in 2015.

Shehu, who stated this in reaction to The Guardian Newspaper's report entitled: “Memories of Decree 4,” dismissed the attribution of the expulsion of The Punch reporter, Lekan Adetayo, from the Villa on to the personality of President.

The presidential spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, described as wrong and improper the use of an isolated incident to judge the character of his principal.

He insisted that the president would never approve the oppression and humiliation of any journalists in the course of carrying out their legitimate duties.

Shehu alleged that The Guardian's action created the impression that the newspaper had been waiting eagerly to attack the president in its bid to portray the incident as a show of his dislike towards the media.

He argued that despite dissociating himself from the unfortunate incident and the eventual recall of the affected journalist, “The Guardian still chose to go for the President's jugular, holding him personally responsible for an action he knew nothing about”.

The spokesman went on to reiterate the President's respect for freedom of the press and his commitment to protect their liberties at all times.