With Cochlear Kanso™, The Joy Of Hearing Found

Delhi, India – NewsPatrolling.com : Hearing loss can prevent us from growing to our true potential and living life to the fullest. Moreover, there's the issue of societal stigma that often crops up for people experiencing hearing loss. Think about children who cannot hear the voice of their parents and loved ones; school kids who face an uphill task in every day learning and social interactions; adults who face great challenges in their respective careers; and the old who may just want to hear the laughs and engaging conversations of their grandchildren. The ills of hearing loss are far greater than we can imagine and the ones who have experienced it can only tell how great a gift it really is to be able to hear normally.

However, hearing loss is no longer a burden to be carried around for your entire life. Technologicaladvancements have given birth to specialized devices that allow people with hearing loss to hear normally and lead a normal life. One such state-of-the-art, pioneering product is Kanso™, the discreet new hearing solution from Cochlear.An off-the-ear hearing solution, Kanso™ is barely noticeable, as it has been designed to be discreet. It's so small and comfortable that you are likely to forget that you are wearing it. It gives you the confidence you need to live a fulfilling life.

How Kanso™ works

The Kanso™ off-the-ear device is essentially a sound processor that works in combination with a Cochlear Nucleus implant. The implant is just placed into the ear through a simple medical procedure. The implant boosts hearing since it replaces the damaged parts of the inner ear. This is something that cannot be achieved via standard hearing aids. Once the implant is in place, Kanso™ starts working by converting sound into digital code. It sends this code to the implant, which in turn converts them into electrical impulses. These electrical impulses are then routed to the hearing nerve inside the inner ear and eventually to the brain where it is interpreted as sound.

Discreet Hearing - Kanso™ is just a small button-shaped sound processor that fits snugly at the side of your head. It's designed for complete comfort and peace of mind, so that you can take on the world with confidence.

Range of colors - Kanso™ is available in eight different colors to suit your hair color. The range of colors can also be used to match your sense of style.

Simplicity - No fussy wires, no confusing buttons - Kanso™ is simplicity personified. There's just one on/off button that you need to press and rest everything else is automatically managed by Cochlear’s industry-leading Nucleus® 6 technology. Kanso™ automatically adapts to your surroundings, thereby ensuring that your hearing remains top notch wherever you may be. It works discreetly in the background, allowing you to focus on more important things in life.

Living the Kanso™ Life

Kanso™ is compatible with most other Cochlear products, which together make living all the more easy, exciting and worthwhile. Using a Cochlear™ Wireless Phone Clip, you can use Kanso™ with your mobile phone. It can also be used to stream music directly to your Kanso™ device. For outdoor action, you can choose to use Kanso™ in combination with Cochlear™ Wireless Mini Microphone that works great over a distance and in noisy conditions. For watching your favorite TV shows, you can use a Cochlear Wireless TV Streamer that directly streams the sound to your Kanso™. For swimming, surfing and other water sports, you can choose Aqua+, which makes your Kanso™completely waterproof. There's also the Cochlear™ Nucleus™ CR210 Remote Control that you can use to adjust the settings on your Kanso™.

Cochlear is the world leader in implantable hearing solutions. Till date, more than 450,000 people have benefitted from its pioneering hearing devices and solutions. These people are now able to live active lives like everyone else and it has enabled them to reconnect with their family, friends and community. If you or any of your loved one has hearing loss, it would be worthwhile to try Kanso™, the discreet new hearing solution from Cochlear.

